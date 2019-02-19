Commission approves annual streets program

PIQUA —The Piqua City Commission approved their annual street resurfacing program along with seeking an update to their Stormwater Master Plan during their meeting Tuesday evening.

The commission awarded a contract to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. for the 2019 Street Resurfacing program. The resurfacing project will consist of roadway base repairs and the overlaying of the roadway with a new asphalt surface, according to City Engineer Amy Havenar. The cost is not to exceed $742,000.

Commissioner Bill Vogt asked if the city will be doing more work on streets in addition to its annual street resurfacing program. Havenar said the streets department will be doing some patchwork internally.

Mayor Kazy Hinds said that the map of the streets to be resurfaced can be found in the commission meeting agenda packet posted to the city’s website, but she noted that all of the streets to be resurfaced were in ward 5. Some of those streets include portions of Park Avenue, Wilshire Drive, Maplewood, Elmwood Circle, Jean Street, Eagles Lake Drive, Carlyle Drive, Reckert Drive, Fallow Court, Spotted Doe Trail, Golden Eagle Court, Coronada Court, Colleen Drive, Peregrine Place, Eagles Way, Falcons Nest Court, Osprey Court, Kestrel Court, Gleneagle Court, and more.

The commission also awarded a contract to Grissom Construction, LLC for the Sidewalk ADA Compliance program. This is a requirement for the annual street resurfacing program as Havenar said that the city is required to install ADA-compliant ramps at the intersections of resurfaced streets. They will install 46 ADA-compliant handicapped ramps at those intersections along with 15 new catch basins. The cost is not to exceed $120,000.

Following those items, the commission approved entering into an agreement for Professional Engineering Design Services with Strand Associates, Inc. for the Stormwater Master Plan update. The cost is not to exceed $110,000.

“The current version of the Stormwater Master Plan is five years old, and it doesn’t provide the city with a lot of really good options to address some of the persistent flooding problems that we’ve seen throughout the community,” Water Quality Coordinator Sky Schelle said.

Schelle said that Strand Associates was one of four firms to respond to a request for qualifications for the project.

“Their work is primarily going to be involved in calibrating the stormwater model so it more accurately reflects the flooding that we see on the south side of town,” Schelle said. “In particular, they’re going to be focused on the Manier Avenue area. They’re also going to be looking at the Peters Street ditch area, where there’s a lot of stream erosion, and then they’ll also be focusing on 10 as-yet-undecided intersections where we know we have flooding.”

Schelle explained that they have a long list of areas primarily on the south side of town with flooding issues, and Strand Associates will be looking into causes and solutions for those flooding issues. Strand’s proposed solutions will also come with estimated design, construction, operation, and maintenance costs.

At the end of the meeting, Vogt asked about the ongoing work on South Street. The 600 block of South Street, between Gordon and College streets, has been closed since early February due to an underground utility disturbance. Utilities Director Dave Burtner said that there was a collapse in the sanitary sewer line due to the heavy rain that also lifted the black top on the roadway. The street will remain closed until further notice that is has been repaired.

“We don’t want the street to collapse on somebody,” Burtner said.

The commission made a number of appointments to the Civil Service Commission, Energy Board, Golf Advisory Board, Planning Commission, Tree Committee, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, and Downtown Design Review Board.

The commission also held a brief meeting of the Piqua Health Board to approve the meeting minutes from their last meeting on Feb. 5.

The commission ended their meeting by going into executive session to discuss pending or imminent litigation.

Commissioner Kris Lee was absent.

By SamWildow Piqua Daily Call

