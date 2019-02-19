Area briefs

State of city upcoming

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will host the State of the City on Monday, March 18. The event will be held at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., from noon to 1 p.m. Registration for the event will begin at 11:30 a.m.

In this annual address, Mayor Michael Beamish will touch upon the municipal achievements of 2018 and talk about current and future city issues and projects.

Beamish was first elected to the position of Mayor in November 2003, took office on Jan. 1, 2004, and is currently serving his fourth term of office. This will be his final State of the City address.

Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., with the program and lunch beginning at noon. To make a reservation, call the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce or register at www.troyohiochamber.com though the events calendar. The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members.

S.A.L.T. series continues

TROY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, has partnered with Darke and Preble County Boards of DD to offer a School-to-Adult Life Transition (S.A.L.T.) Series.

S.A.L.T. is a free monthly series that provides valuable information, resources and guidance to families of students ages 14-22 with developmental disabilities, helping them navigate the transition from school to adult life.

At S.A.L.T., students are also encouraged to attend their own session called SEA SALT (Students Exploring Adulthood), which takes place at the same time as the parents’ series. At SEA SALT, students participate in activities to help them prepare for their transition to adult life.

The next S.A.L.T. session will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 from 6:00-7:30pm at Riverside, 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. Light refreshments will be provided.

The topic this month for parents and guardians is “My Child’s IEP and Achieving Successful Outcomes,” led by guest speaker Kelly Buerger from Ohio Coalition for the Education of Children with Disabilities. At SEA SALT, the topic is “Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle and Positive Attitude,” led by Logan Francis. This will be a fun, interactive student workshop, which takes place at the same time as the parents’ S.A.L.T. session.

To learn more about S.A.L.T., visit www.facebook.com/pg/SALTDarkeMiamiPrebleDD, or contact Dwayne Hall at (937) 440-3026.

Open house to celebrate month

TROY — The public is invited to celebrate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with special activities at Riverside, the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy.

An open house will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. March 1 in the gym, where guests will enjoy cake, cookies, coffee and punch while celebrating with people of all abilities.

There will be games, activities and for all to enjoy. Special guests will be on hand to present proclamations, and provider partner agencies will attend to distribute information and share in the celebration.

For more information about the Developmental Disabilities Awareness Open House, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or visit www.riversidedd.org.