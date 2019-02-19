Man accused of trafficking fake pot

PIQUA — A local man was charged with robbery after reportedly trying to sell fake marijuana in Piqua on Monday.

Julio F. Almonte Jr., 22, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree felony robbery and fourth-degree felony trafficking in counterfeit substance on Monday. He was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Almonte was originally charged in connection with a female subject going to a residence on the 300 block of Greene Street on Monday at approximately 12:45 p.m. to buy marijuana. According to the Piqua Police Department, Almonte tried to sell the subject something with spices in it that was not marijuana, and the subject refused to buy it. Almonte then reportedly slapped the subject on her face and took her money.

Almonte was taken to the Miami County Jail after the incident. He is continuing to be held in the jail.

No one else was charged in connection with this incident.

A Piqua man accused of inducing panic at the Piqua Walmart with a BB gun was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court and released from jail on Tuesday.

Nathan G. Street, 34, of Piqua, was arraigned on charges of first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing, first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

Street was originally charged in connection with a disturbance at the Piqua Walmart store on East Ash Street at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday. According to the Piqua Police Department, a male subject approached a group of teenagers while allegedly “brandishing a firearm.”

Officers located the suspect, identified as Street, outside the Walmart store. He was found to have a weapon, a BB gun that resembled a real handgun, stuck in his waistband.

Street was taken into custody and incarcerated in the jail over the weekend. He was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday.

A pretrial conference for Street is scheduled for March 13.

