Local winners named in Americanism and Government Test

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools has announced that Alexandria Baughman, daughter of Robert and Kristina Baughman of Piqua, and junior Emma Michael, daughter of Ted and Janay Michael of Sidney, are post and district winners of the American Legion’s Americanism and Government Test.

Michael’s scores have moved on to regional and state level where she was selected. She won a trip to Washington, D.C., which she will go on in March.

Earlier this school year 10-12th graders at Christian Academy, along with over 65,000 other Ohio students took the Americanism and Government Test. This is a statewide, civics-based program sponsored by the Ohio American Legion and Ohio American Legion Auxiliary, that encourages students to learn about our country’s national, state, and local governments. The test is comprised of 50 true/false, multiple choice, and fill-in the blank questions. In addition, a 300- word essay is utilized in various judging levels as a tie-breaker. Through several judging levels in the state of Ohio to select post, county, and district winners, the initial field is narrowed to 84 district winners. From the field of 84 district winners, the State Judging Committee selects 18 winners with three males and three females from each grade level.

State winners are awarded cash prize money and a five-day, all-expense paid trip to Gettysburg, Pa., and Washington, D.C. with veterans from Ohio. The Americanism and Government Test program is unique to the national America Legion organization as only two other states, Indiana and Wisconsin, have versions of the program, which both adopted/adapted from the Ohio American Legion, but neither program is the size or scope of the Ohio program.