Apparent domestic dispute leads to stabbing

FLETCHER — One person was transported to the hospital after being stabbed during an apparent domestic dispute in the Village of Fletcher on Sunday.

Miami County deputies and St. Paris Rescue Squad were dispatched to the 100 block of East First Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. on the report of a subject being “stabbed in the face.”

Deputies arrived to an ongoing domestic dispute and a man, reportedly around 20 years old, suffering from a knife wound to his cheek.

A female, reported to be the mother of his child, was detained for questioning.

Lt. Todd Tennant of the Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office said that the woman, whose name has not been released, apparently wanted to leave the residence with a friend. When the man objected, the woman allegedly brandished a steak knife and stabbed the man in the right cheek.

The man was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. They are not life-threatening.

The woman was detained and questioned by deputies. She denied stabbing the man.

Tennant said that the man apparently was also uncooperative, saying that he must have fallen on the knife.

The woman was released at the scene. Tennant said that both the man and women will face charges of Domestic Violence. Additional charges may be filed pending verification of a protection order.

Deputies said that alcohol was involved.

There were other subjects present in the home during the incident, including at least one small child.

Lt. Todd Tennant of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office questions a detained subject in a Sunday evening stabbing in Fletcher. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_021719mju_mcso_stabbing_fletcher.jpg Lt. Todd Tennant of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office questions a detained subject in a Sunday evening stabbing in Fletcher.