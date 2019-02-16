Man allegedly threatens teens at Piqua Walmart

PIQUA — A pair of incidents, both reportedly involving weapons, kept Piqua police officers busy on the east side of Piqua on Saturday evening.

Police were first called to a disturbance at the Piqua Walmart store on East Ash Street at 7:44 p.m.

Lt. Rick Byron of the Piqua Police Department said that a male approached a group of teenagers while allegedly “brandishing a firearm.”

The frightened teens called Miami County 911 to report the incident. Piqua police officers responded as did units from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officers located the suspect outside the Walmart store. He was found to have a weapon, a BB gun that closely resembled a real handgun, stuck in his waistband.

The man was taken into custody. His name has not yet been released but Byron said he is facing charges of Inducing Panic, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Aggravated Menacing, and Obstructing Official Business.

Byron said that the Inducing Panic charge stems from one of the teens suffering a panic attack due to the incident. Piqua Fire Department medics were called for the teen. She was checked out at the scene but not transported to the hospital, according to Piqua officers.

As officers were wrapping their investigation at Walmart, another incident was reported. At 8:03 p.m. teens in a vehicle at the Marathon station on Looney Road reported that a subject in another vehicle brandished a firearm. The alleged suspect vehicle proceeded east on East Ash Street, where Piqua police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were already working on the previous call.

The suspect vehicle was spotted at the China Garden East restaurant area. “A felony stop was made,” said Byron.

A search of the vehicle and person inside failed to locate a weapon. Byron said that the case is considered to be unfounded.

“After talking to the teens,” said Byron, “they then said they ‘thought’ they may have seen” something that may have been a weapon.

While the second incident proved to be unfounded, Byron said that it was fortunate that officers were on the scene so quickly.

One in custody, facing charges