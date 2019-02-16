Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department volunteers, Jackie Bensman, Shane Miles. and Caleb Everett, l-r, serve fried fish to a steady line of hungry guests at the Fletcher Fire Department Fish Fry at their fire station on Saturday.
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department volunteers, Jackie Bensman, Shane Miles. and Caleb Everett, l-r, serve fried fish to a steady line of hungry guests at the Fletcher Fire Department Fish Fry at their fire station on Saturday.