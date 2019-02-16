Continuum of Care receives $10,000 grant

TIPP CITY — Give Where You Live of Miami County members met recently at Zion Lutheran Church in Tipp City to select the recipient of their $10,000-plus grant for the first quarter of 2019. Three member’s names along with their selected charities were randomly drawn and the group heard three five-minute presentations.

The first presentation was on CASA/GAL of Miami County — an organization that works for the abused and neglected children of Miami County. Their mission is to provide a Court Appointed Special Advocate /Guardian Ad Litem (CASA/GAL) to each abused and neglected child for whom placement is being determined by Miami County Juvenile Court. Every year hundreds of abused and neglected children of Miami County are in need of safe, permanent, nurturing homes. As CASAs we become these children’s voice in the court and advocate for their best interests. All CASAs are volunteers who represent and advocate for the best interests of the children in the courts in an effective, timely and professional manner until the case is permanently resolved.

The second presentation was on Needy Basket of Tipp City — Needy Basket was founded in 1946 to provide food and other assistance to needy families in Tipp City, Monroe Township, and Bethel Township in Miami County, Ohio. It has been a mainstay of the community ever since. As the community grew so have the demands on the Needy Basket. Requests for food have increased from 522 requests in 2009 to 1,370 requests in 2018. The need for food continues in our community today in spite of a strong national economy.

The third presentation was on the Miami County Continuum of Care — The Miami County Continuum of Care was first started as a coalition of Miami County’s local governments and human service agencies working together to address issues surrounding chronic homelessness throughout Miami County. As the Continuum worked together through the years, the group tackled other pressing issues such as transportation for clients. In 2010, the Continuum was organized as a non-profit corporation was later recognized as a tax-exempt organization by the Internal Revenue Service.

After a short question and answer session, members voted to select the Miami County Continuum of Care as the recipient of the $10,000-plus grant for the first quarter of 2019.

The mission of the Miami County Continuum of Care is to provide for increased communication and coordination of care among social service providers in Miami County; to increase funding for needed services through grants, gifts, collaborations and other resources; and to help meet the human needs of the most vulnerable in Miami County including housing, transportation, health, education and more. The Miami County Continuum of Care is committed to providing collaborative programs that put the people they serve at the center of their work. These programs address gaps in local safety net services and work to make sure those gaps are filled.

Their training program offers trainings to mental health professionals, human service agencies, social workers and the general public to learn how to improve the lives of those that are homeless or at a greater risk of experiencing homelessness. Many of these training offers provide necessary continuing education credits for licensing or other credentialing.

In their Rides to Work program, individuals are provided transportation to and from work or appointments with health care professionals. The individuals that are served are those that are in recovery and live and work in southern Miami County. The program is funded through the generous donations of the United Way, the Troy Foundation and the Miami County Foundation. In 2018, the Rides to Work program provided more than 5,000 rides to those in employment or receiving health care services. As the economic situations of the participants improve, they give back by sharing in transportation expenses.

In their Point In-Time Count Program, they participate in the Point In-Time Count in February of each year. This program attempts to count all individuals and families that are homeless or in danger of being homeless. Data collected through this efforts is shared with federal and state agencies to help direct needed assistance for those experiencing homeless.

Give Where You Live (GWYL) is a group of women and men who have the desire to support charitable organizations impacting Miami County. The organization started in 2015 and continues to grow and is a giving circle patterned after the operations of 100+ Women. Members meet four times a year, and each member brings a blank check for $100 to the meeting. Every member can nominate a Miami County charity. Members who come to the meeting can put the name of the charity they want to speak about into the hat. Three names are drawn at random at each meeting. Selected members make a five-minute presentation about each cause. Then there is a five-minute Q & A about the presentations. Members then vote on which cause to support and the top vote-getting charity then receives all the checks, made out to them on the spot, all of which is done in about 20 minutes. As of February 2019, Give Where You Live has given more than $150,000 to Miami County charities.

Membership to Give Where You Live of Miami County is open throughout the year. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 9 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City.

For more information, or to sign up as a member, visit http://givewhereyoulive.wixsite.com/miamicounty. You may also email questions to givewhereyoulive.mc@gmail.com.