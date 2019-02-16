Edison State author series continues

PIQUA — The Creative Writing Club/Coalition at Edison State Community College will continue its monthly spring semester series with a Feb. 27 presentation by Steve Marlowe, a Tipp City resident, attorney, professor, and author.

The public is invited to join college students and faculty from 6-7 p.m. in Room 331 at the Piqua Campus.

With undergraduate degrees from Miami University, a law degree from the University of Toledo, and an M.F.A. from the prestigious creative writing program at the University of Iowa, Marlowe has written 20-plus columns and literary analyses. He will share the ways in which he uses his Appalachian heritage in his novel “Digging up the Bones” to earn a host of positive reviews.

Following the presentation, attendees will be invited to present their writing for group critiquing.

Other presenters in the series include Piqua trio Larry Hamilton, Christina DeLaet Burns, and Linda Hamilton, who spoke in January; Terry Pellman of Sidney on March 27; and on April 24, Piqua poet Jane Kretschman, a retired college professor with dozens of publications in scholarly journals, and a frequent presenter on NPR.

For more information on these programs, contact Dr. Vivian Blevins by calling (937) 778-3815 or via email at vblevins@edisonohio.edu.

Marlowe https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_Marlowe_cmyk.jpg Marlowe