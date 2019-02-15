City to address streets, stormwater

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be voting on their annual street resurfacing program along with an update to their Stormwater Master Plan during their meeting on Tuesday evening.

The commission will be voting on awarding a contract to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. for the 2019 Street Resurfacing program. The resurfacing project will consist of roadway base repairs and the overlaying of the roadway with a new asphalt surface, according to the staff report. The cost is not to exceed $742,000.

The commission will also be voting on awarding a contract to Grissom Construction, LLC for the Sidewalk ADA Compliance program. This is a requirement for the street resurfacing program, and they will install 46 ADA-compliant handicapped ramps at intersections along the streets to be resurfaced. The cost is not to exceed $120,000.

Following those items, the commission will vote on entering into an agreement for Professional Engineering Design Services with Strand Associates, Inc. for the Stormwater Master Plan update. The cost is not to exceed $110,000.

The city is seeking an update to the Stormwater Master Plan in order to address reported reports of flooding on the south side of the city. According to the staff report, Strand’s approach will include:

• Reviewing available information about the city stormwater system and identify any data gaps

• Updating the city’s stormwater model, which will simulate multiple storm events and show the depth and spatial distribution of flooding

• Using the model to determine the causes and possible solutions to the persistent flooding in the Manier Avenue area, to the persistent channel erosion of the Peters Street ditch, and to the persistent flooding in approximately 10 other areas in Piqua

Strand’s proposed solutions will also come with estimated design, construction, operation, and maintenance costs.

The commission will also be making a number of appointments to the Civil Service Commission, Energy Board, Golf Advisory Board, Planning Commission, Tree Committee, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, and Downtown Design Review Board.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St. in Piqua.

By SamWildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

