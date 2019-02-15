Registrations open for Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., is taking registrations for this year’s Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea. There are two dates for the Tea: Sunday, April 7, and Thursday, April 11. Tea begins promptly at 2 p.m. on both days.

Each year, Mrs. Hayner is acknowledged for the gift of her home to the community with a tea during her birthday month.

The Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea program will feature Millie Henley, who will present “Love Lost and Found in the Civil War.” When the Civil War came, many couples had to part. What followed sometimes made for very dramatic stories. Guests will hear compelling true tales of lovers caught up in sweeping events beyond their power to control. Would they be together or would tragedy strike? PowerPoint illustrations will add detail and interest to these romantic personal stories of the Civil War presented in 1860s style attire.

Starry Dreams Catering is providing the refreshments for this year’s tea. Reservations are required and can be made in person at the Hayner Center or online at troyhayner.org. The cost for the event is $18 for those who live outside the Troy City Schools district and $15 for residents of Troy City Schools district or Friends of Hayner members.

For more information, visit troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.