Commissioners OK truck purchase

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners authorized purchases and two bridge replacement projects.

The board approved the purchase of two new dump trucks for the Miami County Engineer’s Office. The total cost of the 2020 Western Star dump trucks is $163,396, including the trade in of two dump trucks that are now obsolete.

The commissioners also approved $97,456 for the dump body and hydraulics for each truck. That amount also includes a salter and snow plow hitch.

The board also authorized the replacement of bridges on Miami-Shelby Road and Fenner Road and set bid dates for both projects. Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said both projects are “standard replacements.”

In other business, the commissioners signed the 2018 county highway system mileage certification for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

There are a total of 423.375 miles of county-maintained roads in the county. The total decreased by .156 miles due to annexations to Tipp City along County Road 25-A and to Troy along Washington Road.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

