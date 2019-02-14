Easter, springtime classes scheduled

TROY — Would you like to learn how to create an intricately decorated Ukrainian style egg? Students in Barbara Deschappelles’ Ukrainian Style Egg Decorating class will learn traditional, as well as non-traditional, methods for creating these lovely eggs. This four-day session begins on March 23 at the Hayner Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. All supplies are included in the $45 fee.

Do you have some needle felting experience? Instructor Rachael Redolfi is offering an intermediate needle felting class that will help students take their art to the next level while making a 3-D spring bunny. The class begins March 9 and everything needed is included in the class fee.

Does learning to make quilts and quilted decorations appeal to you? Check out Catherine Elson’s quilt making classes. She’s offering an Easter Table Wreath class on March 25, as well as an Easter Egg Table Topper class that will meet on April 8 and 15. All the materials are included in the fee for these classes.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org/classes or stop by the Hayner Center and pick-up a class brochure.

The deadline to register for a class is one week before the class begins.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457.