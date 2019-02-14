Sweet Valentine’s Melodies

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
The Melody Men, including Dale McKinney, Ron Ventura, Mark Reedy, and Gary Roeth, deliver a special Valentine’s Day greeting to Story Pointe residents Dick and Bev Votau on Thursday. Story Pointe was just one of a number of singing valentine stops made by the quartet on during this annual event.
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today The Melody Men, including Dale McKinney, Ron Ventura, Mark Reedy, and Gary Roeth, deliver a special Valentine’s Day greeting to Story Pointe residents Dick and Bev Votau on Thursday. Story Pointe was just one of a number of singing valentine stops made by the quartet on during this annual event.