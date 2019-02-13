Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: A complainant advised she saw a skinny white male subject sitting in the driver’s seat of her unlocked and running vehicle at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 11 on the 200 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. The suspect fled on foot and took $140.

A debit card was reported stolen at 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 11 on the 500 block of West Water Street.

A female subject reported on Feb. 12 that her purse was taken from her shopping cart while she was loading her vehicle at 5 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Rose’s on Covington Avenue. The investigation is pending.

ACCIDENT: A traffic crash with injuries was reported at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 11 on the 9600 block of North County Road 25-A.

A two-vehicle accident with no injuries was reported at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 11 on the 200 block of South Wayne Street. The at-fault driver was cited.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A complainant advised a male subject came into a shelter and assaulted another male subject at approximately 9 a.m. on Feb. 11 at the Bethany Center on South Street. The male subject was found to be confused and agitated. He was arrested for disorderly conduct after a warning and was taken to the hospital due to complaint of stomach pain. Phillip J. Hutton, 62, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident. Hutton was later charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass after he was reportedly pounding on the back door of the Bethany Center at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 after being previously trespassed from the property.

An officer responded to a call referencing a female subject walking in the middle of the street at 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 11 on the 500 block of North College Street. The female subject was located and advised she was upset. She stated she would walk home on the sidewalk. She was warned for disorderly conduct.

While on patrol, an officer located a male subject lying on the sidewalk at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 in the area of South Wayne and Wood streets. The male subject was determined to be intoxicated. Steven D. Jones, 48, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a disturbance between a male subject and female subject at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 11 on the 500 block of West Water Street. The male subject damaged a cell phone and broke a window during an argument. Donald J. Green, 27, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE: A complainant advised her 2016 Toyota Corolla gray in color was taken by a friend without permission at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 12 at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue. Rickey R. Williams, 28, address unknown, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

MENACING: Threats between students on social media were reported at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12 at the Piqua High School.

WARRANT: A male subject was transported from Shelby County Jail to Miami County Jail at 1 p.m. on Feb. 12. Darion R. Cotterman, 19, address unknown, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft.