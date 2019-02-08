Piqua Community Elise strong

PIQUA — There was a packed house at Garbry Gym on Friday night as the Piqua Indians hosted the Sidney Yellow Jackets and supporters from Piqua City Schools and the Piqua community donned purple t-shirts to support Piqua High School student and athlete Elise Cox as she recovers from recent surgery.

School officials presented a check to the Cox family in the amount of $7,000. The check, made out to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, will be handed over in Elise’s name.