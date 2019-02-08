SWCD offering scholarships

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami Soil and Water Conservation District is offering two $750 scholarship awards to Miami County residents who are majoring in Agriculture or Natural Resources. The scholarships are for the purpose of continuing higher education at a two- or four-year college or university.

Applications will be accepted from students meeting the following qualifications:

1. Must be a Miami County resident.

2. Must be an Agriculture or Natural Resources major.

3. Must be enrolled for fall semester of 2018.

4. Can be a prior scholarship recipient from the Miami SWCD

5. Can only receive scholarship twice during one’s college career.

The award will be used towards the student’s tuition and fees and will be processed through the scholarship office of the chosen school.

Send the completed application to the scholarship committee at Miami SWCD Scholarship, 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Suite C, Troy, OH 45373.

Three letters of recommendations from three references listed on the application form are to be sent directly to the Miami SWCD. Applications and recommendations must be received by Friday, March 15, 2019 (postmarked). The application and information received will be property of the Miami SWCD and will be held in strict confidence.