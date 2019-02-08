Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

WARRANT: Robert C. Foster, 37, who has previous addresses in Piqua and Troy, was transported to the Miami County Jail from the Montgomery County Jail on warrants for first-degree felony aggravated burglary, first-degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Feb. 6. He was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Feb. 7. He is continuing to be held in the jail on a total bond of $450,000. A preliminary hearing for Foster is scheduled for Feb. 13.

SUSPICIOUS: A resident reported two of his vehicles were gone through sometime overnight between Feb. 5-6 on the 500 block of New Street. Nothing was taken.

THEFT: A resident reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole change overnight between Feb. 5-6 on the 500 block of New Street.

A television was reported stolen sometime overnight between Feb. 5-6 on the 700 block of Young Street. A possible suspect was named.

INFORMATION REPORT: There was a mutual aid K9 drug search of Piqua High School building and parking lot at the request of the school between 8:45-10:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. The search resulted in no criminal charges and two school discipline investigations.

AGENCY ASSIST: There was a squad call for an adult female subject who possibly overdosed at approximately 9:50 a.m. at Speedway on Scott Drive.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a disturbance where a male subject either jumped from or was pushed out of a moving vehicle at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 on the 500 block of North Main Street.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 in the area of Weber and Young streets.

THEFT MOTOR VEHICLE: A victim stated on Feb. 6 that his vehicle was stolen the previous evening between 8:40-11:45 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 1400 block of Edge Street.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A victim stated someone keyed his vehicle at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 on the 1400 block of Echo Lake Drive.

A male subject reported his vehicle was damaged sometime overnight between Feb. 5-6 on the 500 block of New Street. No suspects.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A female subject reported a male subject was sending her threatening messages at approximately 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 on Camp Street.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE: While on patrol, an officer noticed a vehicle did not stop at a school bus that had their stop lights activated at 4 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 100 block of North College Street. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was cited.