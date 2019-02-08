Public meeting to address bridge project

PIQUA — The City of Piqua will be holding a public information meeting to display the preliminary plans for the Great Miami River Pedestrian Bridge (PID 108160) project. The open meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, in the second floor commission chambers of the City of Piqua Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St.

To better serve the recreational needs of the public, the City of Piqua is in the process of developing plans to improve mobility of users along the Great Miami Bike Trail. The project is proposed to construct a bike/pedestrian bridge at Goodrich Giles Park to connect the east and west bank trails along the Great Miami River. An extension of the existing paved trail will be extended south to the new bridge location.

The project will also include installation of lighting to improve safety of the users. The purpose of this meeting is to afford all interested persons an opportunity to review and comment on the planned project.

The meeting will include a brief presentation at the opening, an opportunity for citizens to make public statements and questions, followed by an open house session during which project team representatives are available to take your individual comments and answer your questions with preliminary plans, and meeting displays illustrating resources within the project area.

For further information, contact City Engineer Amy Havenar at (937) 778-2044 or ahavenar@piquaoh.org.

Direct notification of this public meeting is being sent to property owners in the immediate project area. In addition, notice for this meeting is placed on the City of Piqua’s website at www.piquaoh.org. Public input is a very important part of the project development process. Comments may be made at the meeting or up to 30 days after the meeting either via mail or by sending an email.