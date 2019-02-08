Fatal crashes down in 2018

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Public Health’s Safe Communities Coalition reported four fatal crashes in Miami County during the quarter of Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018. This is up from the two fatal crashes for the previous quarter, July 1 to Sept. 31, and up from the same quarter in 2017.

Contributing circumstances in these crashes included one impaired driver, two involving excess speed, and three of the crashes resulted in four people being ejected from the vehicles.

Miami County Public Health’s Safe Communities Coalition tracks traffic fatalities in an effort to create programs to reduce these numbers. The coalition provides a quarterly update to county residents.

The coalition’s mission is to educate the public about the consequences of dangerous driving behaviors such as drinking and driving, reckless driving, distracted driving, not wearing a seat belt, and not wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle.

The purpose of this quarterly fatality update is to keep the public informed about common driving behaviors that cause fatal crashes, as well as educate the community on how to be safe drivers.

The Safe Communities Coalition and local law enforcement will continue efforts to decrease fatalities. The Safe Communities coalition reminds Miami County residents to always buckle up, every trip, every time and to always drive sober. For more information about the Safe Communities Coalition, please contact Vicky Knisley-Henry, the Safe Communities coordinator at vhenry@miamicountyhealth.net.