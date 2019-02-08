Rockwell Reimagined exhibit to open

PIQUA — Today’s artists have put a modern spin on famous Norman Rockwell paintings from the past and the results will be on display at the Piqua Public Library beginning March 1.

Many have seen the images of a Norman Rockwell painting at some point, from his famous Thanksgiving image of the family around the dining room table, to the ballplayers waiting for the rain to quit. Rockwell is one of the most widely recognized American artists. He is perhaps most famous for his covers of the Saturday Evening Post. Each of his illustrations narrate stories of everyday occurrences. The emotions and issues Rockwell covered still resonate today, inspiring the Piqua Arts Council to ask what Rockwell’s themes would look like updated to reflect the changes in today’s society. Artists from across Ohio and beyond have submitted work.

“Many of the participating artists really jumped on the theme and looked at it as a challenge,” said Jordan Knepper, executive director of the Piqua Arts Council. “We had a lot of excellent entries and many of the artists submitted more than one painting. There were 35 pieces entered into the show.”

The artists may have also been motivated by the $1,000 first prize.

“We’re hoping the community will stop in and see if they agree with the judge’s choice,” Knepper said.

Knepper expressed gratitude for the cooperation of Jim Oda and the Piqua Public Library. The Piqua Arts Council is partnering with the library for the exhibition, which will be held in the library’s second floor gallery at 116 W. High St., March 1 through April 19 during regular library hours.

There will be a dessert reception for the show on Thursday, Feb. 28 from 6-8:30 p.m.