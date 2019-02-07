High water headaches

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
City of Troy sanitation workers pump water and debris from a storm sewer on South Market St. at Race St. during Thursdays heavy rain. Recent heavy rains combined with melting snow were more than storm sewers and the already saturated ground could take, leading to widespread standing water and flooding.
