Area briefs

Bradford BOE to meet

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, in room 404. The regular session will be followed by an executive session if necessary.

‘Managing Medications’ program set

PIQUA — Deb Sanders, of Ohio Dorothy Love, will be featured at the Feb. 13 YWCA Monthly Luncheon. Her topic will be “Managing Medications Properly.” The program is free and open to the public. A noon luncheon ($7/person) follows the program. Reservations for the program and luncheon must be made by Monday, Feb. 11.

“Many individuals have asked us to focus on this issue at our luncheons,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “Deb Sanders works with this on a regular basis and is anxious to share tips and suggestions to our audience at the luncheon.

Sanders urges participants to bring their questions and concerns so that they can be addressed and answered.

A UVMC nurse will offer free blood pressure and glucose screenings from 10:15-11 a.m. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

For more information or reservations, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

Learn about cell phone security

PIQUA — Have you ever wondered if the information on your cell phone is safe? How about what you access from your phone? Technology instructor Brad Reed will discuss security and privacy on your device at the next YWCA Connections event from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19. Come prepared with your phones and questions.

The cost is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door; reservations not paid will be invoiced. Lunch will be catered by TK’s BBQ-N-FIXINS.

RSVP by calling 773-6626 or emailing info@ywcapiqua.com by Feb. 15.