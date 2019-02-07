FFA competes in public speaking

PIQUA — The Miami County FFA Public Speaking Career Development Event was held Wednesday, Feb. 6, hosted by the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua. Miami County FFA chapters participating included Bradford, Covington, Miami East, Newton, and Upper Valley Career Center.

FFA members competing in the FFA Creed Speaking Event memorized and recited the FFA Creed and answered questions on their interpretation of the FFA Creed. This contest is open to first year freshman members only. Representing Miami East-MVCTC was Emma Sutherly. Sutherly placed first and will compete at the district competition.

Rylee Puthoff competed in the Advanced Creed Speaking Event. She memorized and recited the FFA Creed and answered questions. Her competition was open to first-year FFA members that are sophomores or older. Puthoff placed second and will compete at district competition.

The Extemporaneous Speaking Event members are given an agriculture topic then have 30 minutes to prepare a 4-6 minute speech and follow-up answer questions. Representing Miami East-MVCTC was Evan Massie. He placed first and will compete at district competition.

All first and second place speakers advanced to the District 5 FFA Public Speaking Career Development Event hosted by Houston High School.