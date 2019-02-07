Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

THEFT: A propane heater was reported stolen at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 on the 800 block of South Street.

An adult male subject went into a building to steal tools at 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 4 on the 500 block of Young Street. He was confronted by owner and took off in a smaller blue vehicle. An officer located the subject later in the day and arrested him. He was incarcerated. Jeff A. Mowery, 52, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering in connection with this incident.

A vending machine was broken into at the Baymont Inn and Suites on Ash Street at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 5.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer responded on the report of a female subject not responding at 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 4. The location was redacted. Upon arrival, the female subject woke up and declined going to the hospital with the squad. There were five children living in the residence. Due to the conditions of the house, this report was sent to Children Services Board.

An officer was dispatched on a report of a male subject overdosing at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 4 on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. This was determined to have been called in by a female subject who was upset with another female subject at the residence. No drug overdose was observed.

A juvenile was walking to school and believed a subject was following her at 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 5 on the 1000 block of Caldwell Street. Information was taken, and subjects were advised to call back if they have a similar issue in future.

A complainant advised that both her front door and her back door were damaged at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 on the 400 block of Gordon Street. The complainant advised that she believed someone attempted to get into her residence. Entry was not gained.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A juvenile pulled a fire alarm at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Piqua Public Library on High Street. Police spoke to the juvenile and library staff. The juvenile was trespassed for one month, and no charges were requested.

THEFT AND DRUGS: A subject was attempting to steal a TV from Walmart to trade for drugs at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 4. The subject’s drug dealer was in the car. The suspected dealer had a warrant and suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle. Rusty L. Shannon, 56, of Lockington, was charged with third-degree felony trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony complicity to theft, first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, and fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs in connection with this incident. Alex J. Shinall, 24, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A known suspect came over to a residence on Clark Avenue and broke a back door to the residence at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 5. The male subject was spoken to and denied any involvement. He was charged and a warrant will be requested. William B. Smith, 40, address unknown, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

A complainant advised that the front driver’s side window was busted out of his vehicle while parked on the street at 10 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 700 block of West Greene Street.

FOUND: Two scooters were found at 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 5 on the 200 block of Broadway Street. They were stored into evidence.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: There was a report of a yard that had tire tracks leading through it at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 800 block of Summit Street. The complainant advised he wanted to report the damage for the property owner. An officer spoke with the construction company who was believed to be at fault for the damage, and they agreed to fix it.

WARRANT: There was a report of a male subject yelling and screaming at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 on the 100 block of Glenn Street. The male was located and arrested on an unrelated warrant. No accusations were made that the argument was physical. Jerry L. Stewart, 21, of Piqua, was picked up on warrants for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disorderly conduct, inducing panic, and receiving stolen property. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Stewart admitted to probation violations on those charges and had his probation revoked.

While en route to another call, officer located a male subject with an active warrant at 12:55 p.m. on Feb. 5. He was transported to jail. Deandre L. Clay, 39, of Piqua, was picked up for second-degree felony burglary.

Donielle J. Harrison, 27, of Troy, was issued a summons for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Feb. 4.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a disturbance at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Sunset Square Apartments on Grant Street. A female subject with a warrant was located. She jumped out of a window. She was taken into custody and incarcerated. Jacquelyn S. Hendrix, 39, address unknown, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.