Area briefs

Singing Valentines offered

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami-Shelby Melody Men’s Chorus will offer “Singing Valentines” for your special someone on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For $35, a barbershop quartet will sing two love songs and give a rose or box of candy along with a special Valentine’s Day card to the recipient.

For more information or to schedule a singing Valentine, contact Jill and Ron Ventura at (937) 606-2428.

Maggert to speak

PIQUA — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society invites the public to its next program, “147th OVI: The 100 Day Men of the Civil War,” presented by Civil War historian Rex Maggert from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua.

Maggert will follow the men that served in the Ohio National Guard and how they were transformed into the 147th Ohio Volunteer Infantry.

The program is free, open to the public with no reservations required. For questions, contact Stephanie Winchester at 307-7142.

Food, jazz event planned

TROY — The annual Soul Food & Jazz Nite, in celebration of Black History Month, will be hosted from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy.

Share your families favorite covered food dish or an authentic entrée. The featured performer for the evening will be saxophonist Eddie Osborne from Brooklyn, N. Y., playing sounds from the ’70s up to present in different genres of music. Bring a friend and grab your dancing shoes.

Call the office to make a reservation and list your dish. For more information, contact the Lincoln Center via email at nburton@lcctroy.com or call 335-2715.

Coffee chat upcoming

TROY — A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Tim Horton’s, 700 W. Main St., Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

Public meeting set

TIPP CITY — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) is updating the Miami Valley Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan for the region from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City.

A series of public meetings will be held to review a draft of the updated plan and make comments. The drop-in open house style meetings will include your opportunity to review public outreach and needs assessment results, and the prioritized goals and strategies for improving transportation and mobility throughout the region.

The meeting will include stations with display boards that provide information, staff to answer questions and collect input, and a rolling presentation displayed throughout the meeting.