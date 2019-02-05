UVMC offers ‘Delay the Disease™’ seminar

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host a Delay the Disease™ seminar for “carepartners” of those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease on Monday, Feb. 25, from 4-7 p.m. in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Guest speakers will be David Zid, BA, ACE, APG, and Jackie Russell, RN, BSN, CNOR, co-founders of Delay the Disease™ — an evidence-based fitness and mobility program that originated in Columbus, Ohio, and is offered at UVMC.

The free seminar will focus on topics of importance to carepartners of those living with Parkinson’s disease. Topics will include:

• The basics of Parkinson’s disease

• Stress management techniques and managing fatigue

• How to balance roles of being the carepartner and spouse or family member

• How exercise can help slow the progression of symptoms

• How to tailor a program for all levels of Parkinson’s

• Exercises targeting daily functional challenges

• Interactive demonstrations of daily functional activities.

Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call Carefinders at 866-608-FIND, or register online at uvmc.com/delaythediseaseseminar.

For further information, please call (937) 492-0270.