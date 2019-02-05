Patient education seminar set

TROY — Upper Valley Hearing and Balance will host an aural rehabilitation seminar featuring Dr. Stacy Roberts.

This free educational seminar will take place at 210 S. Market St. in Troy at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7.

The seminar will offer tips on managing hearing loss, empowering patients to treat hearing loss, and tips for communicating with family.

Roberts attended The Ohio State University, where she earned both her Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Hearing Science and her Doctorate of Audiology. Dr. Roberts completed her doctoral externship at the James H. Haley VA Medical Center in Tampa, Florida.

During her time at the VA, she not only provided hearing healthcare for veterans and their families, but also participated on an interdisciplinary team addressing traumatic brain injury in active duty service members. Roberts returned to her home state in 2013 and prior to joining Upper Valley Hearing and Balance worked locally at a private practice focusing on diagnostics, hearing aids, assistive listening devices and aural rehabilitation. Roberts is licensed by the State of Ohio Board of Speech Pathology and Audiology.

Roberts and her husband, Matt, reside in Vandalia. They are proud parents to a daughter, Kailyx, and a son, Colton.

This is a free event and open to the public. Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. To register, please call Chrissy King (937) 308-7000.

Dr. Roberts’ office for consultations is at 210 S. Market St., Suite A, Troy. To learn more about her services and Upper Valley Hearing and Balance, call (937) 308-7000 or visit on the web at www.uppervalleyhearing.com.