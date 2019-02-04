Ansonia woman enters guilty plea

MIAMI COUNTY — An Ansonia woman entered a plea of guilty to two felony charges for bringing drugs into the Miami County Jail and breaking and entering charges during a crime spree last December.

Cassandra L. Brumbaugh, 30, of Ansonia, waived her rights to a grand jury and entered the pleas on a bill of information in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Judge Jeannine Pratt told Brumbaugh she could face up to 48 months and a $12,500 fine for both cases. She will be sentenced on March 11.

Public defense attorney Steve Lehman requested an own recognizance bond for Brumbaugh. Brumbaugh stated she would reside with her mother in Piqua or seek housing with the Miami House and begin to participate in group therapy, get an assessment at the Miami County Recovery Council and NA/AA meetings while on bond. Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins opposed the bond, noting Brumbaugh failed to appear for a pre-trial conference last October and then proceeded to commit the offenses until she was arrested in December. Judge Pratt ordered a bond check at both residences and would make a written decision.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office charged Brumbaugh after she reportedly brought the drugs into the Miami County Jail on Dec. 28. A crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine, a white powder substance suspected of being cocaine, and pills suspected of being Xanax were found on Brumbaugh during a pat-down, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office report.

Brumbaugh and co-defendant Terry L. McReynolds Jr., 36, of Piqua, are alleged suspects in a number of theft and breaking and entering incidents reported to have occurred in northwest Miami County in December, according to the sheriff’s office.

McReynolds reportedly fled from Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Dec. 23 and later on Dec. 27. McReynolds and Brumbaugh were discovered on the 4900 block of U.S. Route 36 in Washington Township in a stolen pick-up truck on Dec. 27, at approximately 10:50 p.m., according to previous sheriff’s office reports. The vehicle fled from deputies, and the occupants abandoned the vehicle on the 5500 block of Buckneck Road when it became stuck in a muddy field.

Brumbaugh was taken into custody after that incident. She was incarcerated on active warrants, including for fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

McReynolds was found later after the Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a male subject staggering around in the area of the 5600 block of Buckneck Road in Newberry Township on Dec. 28. The male subject was found to have been McReynolds, who was then taken into custody.

McReynolds is facing charges of fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony drug possession, first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with a police officer, first-degree misdemeanor OVI, second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. McReynolds is also facing traffic violations.

In other court news:

A Williams County man was sentenced to serve two years in prison for two counts of second-degree felony drug trafficking charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Brian Roose, 37, of Edgerton, was indicted by a grand jury on aggravated trafficking with U.S. currency forfeiture and aggravated possession of drugs charges, both second-degree felonies.

He also was charged with fifth-degree possession of drugs and two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Roose was arrested on May 19 by the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on State Route 55. According to OSP reports, Roose had $4,000 worth of methamphetamines in his possession, two guns and approximately $3,480 in cash.

Roose forfeited the cash and guns as part of a plea agreement with the state.

