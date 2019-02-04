Reported medical condition leads to crash

Mike UYllery | Daily Call
A man was taken to UVMC to be checked out following a one-care crash on Co. Rd. 25-A at Peterson Road on Monday morning. The man reportedly suffered a medical condition before impacting the guardrail. A truck driver who was following the vehicle said that the driver appeared to suffer a seizure. He stopped and assisted the driver until Piqua Fire Department EMS arrived on the scene.
