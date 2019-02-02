Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 30

BUS STOP: A deputy filed a charge of failing to stop for a school bus against Jessie Johnson, 37, of Troy, on Jan. 28.

Jan. 31

PURSUIT: Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill in reference to a possible suicidal male. After a brief search, the male was located driving the truck north of Covington. A traffic stop was made on the male who then fled the scene. The driver fled from law enforcement for some time. The driver then stopped in the area of Kessler Rd. and W. St. Rt. 55 and the driver peacefully turned himself over to law enforcement. The male was detained and taken for a mental health evaluation.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Downtown Jail in reference to a female inmate possessing possible drug paraphernalia. After investigation, four capsules have been sent to the crime lab for additional testing.

Feb. 1

PURSUIT: A deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Mitsubishi convertible on S. County Rd. 25-A near Boone Dr. The vehicle ignored lights and siren and started to accelerate through traffic, running a red light at the Tipp Cowlesville Rd. intersection. The deputy terminated the pursuit at this time. The deputy last saw the vehicle turn west onto W. Kessler Cowlesville Rd. This case is pending further investigation on a possible suspect.

INDUCING PANIC: A deputy filed a charge against Thomas Kelly, 61, of Beavercreek, for inducing panic and fourth degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle in a Jan. 12 incident in the 6700 block of Frederick Garland Road.