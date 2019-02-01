There’s no business, like ‘snow’ business

The theme of the day on Friday was clearing snow. A pair of Park Avenue residents brush snow from a vehicle while two boys carrying shovels make their way down the sidewalk searching for snow shoveling work.

A city of Piqua plow truck clears the downtown parking areas on Friday morning.

Smaller snow removal equipment worked on downtown sidewalks on Friday.

Two of the mules at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency ventured our of the barn to check out the latest snowfall on Friday morning.

A large tree at Forest Hill Cemetery is accented by the recent snowfall.

Snow clings to the Piqua Veterans Memorial following an overnight snowfall as the U.S. and POW/MIA flags stretch out in a stiff morning breeze.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Stephenie and Stephen Hilton, of Troy, enjoy some sledding on the levee of the Great Miami River in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

A plow from Getter’s Automotive clears the parking lot of Katterhenry Investment Group on Friday in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Sophia, 8, Emma, 7, Grace, 11, and Olivia Davis, 4, of Troy cascade down the hill together during a snow day on Friday along the levee of the Great Miami River in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Bryson Croft, 13, and Lydia Witters, 15, of Troy head for a good sledding slope during a snow day on Friday on the levee of the Great Miami River in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Nik Oda, of Troy, clears sidewalks after heavy snowfall on Friday.

The theme of the day on Friday was clearing snow. A pair of Park Avenue residents brush snow from a vehicle while two boys carrying shovels make their way down the sidewalk searching for snow shoveling work. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_020119mju_snow4-1.jpg The theme of the day on Friday was clearing snow. A pair of Park Avenue residents brush snow from a vehicle while two boys carrying shovels make their way down the sidewalk searching for snow shoveling work. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A city of Piqua plow truck clears the downtown parking areas on Friday morning. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_020119mju_snow1-1.jpg A city of Piqua plow truck clears the downtown parking areas on Friday morning. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Smaller snow removal equipment worked on downtown sidewalks on Friday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_020119mju_snow2-1.jpg Smaller snow removal equipment worked on downtown sidewalks on Friday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Two of the mules at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency ventured our of the barn to check out the latest snowfall on Friday morning. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_020119mju_snow3-1.jpg Two of the mules at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency ventured our of the barn to check out the latest snowfall on Friday morning. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A large tree at Forest Hill Cemetery is accented by the recent snowfall. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_020119mju_snow5-1.jpg A large tree at Forest Hill Cemetery is accented by the recent snowfall. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Snow clings to the Piqua Veterans Memorial following an overnight snowfall as the U.S. and POW/MIA flags stretch out in a stiff morning breeze. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_020119mju_snow6-1.jpg Snow clings to the Piqua Veterans Memorial following an overnight snowfall as the U.S. and POW/MIA flags stretch out in a stiff morning breeze. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Stephenie and Stephen Hilton, of Troy, enjoy some sledding on the levee of the Great Miami River in Troy. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_SnowDay2-Copy-Copy-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Stephenie and Stephen Hilton, of Troy, enjoy some sledding on the levee of the Great Miami River in Troy. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News A plow from Getter’s Automotive clears the parking lot of Katterhenry Investment Group on Friday in Troy. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_SnowDay5-Copy-Copy-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News A plow from Getter’s Automotive clears the parking lot of Katterhenry Investment Group on Friday in Troy. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, Sophia, 8, Emma, 7, Grace, 11, and Olivia Davis, 4, of Troy cascade down the hill together during a snow day on Friday along the levee of the Great Miami River in Troy. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_SnowDay3-Copy-Copy-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, Sophia, 8, Emma, 7, Grace, 11, and Olivia Davis, 4, of Troy cascade down the hill together during a snow day on Friday along the levee of the Great Miami River in Troy. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Bryson Croft, 13, and Lydia Witters, 15, of Troy head for a good sledding slope during a snow day on Friday on the levee of the Great Miami River in Troy. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_SnowDay1-Copy-Copy-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Bryson Croft, 13, and Lydia Witters, 15, of Troy head for a good sledding slope during a snow day on Friday on the levee of the Great Miami River in Troy. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Nik Oda, of Troy, clears sidewalks after heavy snowfall on Friday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_SnowDay4-Copy-Copy-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Nik Oda, of Troy, clears sidewalks after heavy snowfall on Friday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_SnowDay6-Copy-Copy-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today