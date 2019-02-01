Commission to vote on easements for pump station project

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission has a light agenda for their upcoming meeting on Tuesday evening and will be voting on easements to allow the city to continue with its wastewater pump station replacement project.

The commission will be voting on a resolution requesting authorization to agree upon easements and rights of entry on the property located at 1319 Stratford Drive in the Echo Hill subdivision. The cost of the easements and rights of entry are not to exceed $4,400, which includes a 5 percent contingency.

A part of the Wastewater Pump Stations Replacement and Elimination Project will take place behind this property. The construction of this portion of the project is expected to take place in the spring.

In September, the commission approved contracting with Kinnison Excavating Inc. for the Wastewater Pump Stations Replacement and Elimination Project in the amount of $2,192,526. In addition to replacing four pump stations at Maplewood, Orchard, Candlewood, and Stratford, the project will eliminate one pump station at the Miami Valley Centre Mall by installing a gravity flow sewer at that location.

Kinnison Excavating was the only bidder for the project with a bid at $1,993,205. A 10 percent contingency brought the amount of the project to over $2 million.

The city received a $550,000 grant and zero percent loan in the amount of $1 million from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC). Local wastewater funds will pay for approximately $642,526 of the project.

Also during their meeting, the commission will be holding a meeting with the Piqua Health Board. They will be appointing James Burkhardt, D.O., of Piqua, as the medical director of the Piqua Health Board. Burkhardt also serves as the medical director for Miami County and also treats Piqua resident through the city’s contract for pre-natal, well child, and reproductive health clinic services at Miami County Public Health. The expected expenditure is $4,800.

The board will also be approving the meeting minutes from their last meeting in July 2016.

Following the adjournment of the meeting of the Piqua Health Board, the commission will have the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 33 of the Piqua Municipal Code Employment Policy, inserting a section with clear language regarding sick leave for non-union employees.

The commission will also vote on a one year lease with Piqua Youth Baseball and Softball Association (PYBSA) for use of the baseball fields and concession stand at Pitsenbarger Park and Sports Complex.

The commission will then vote on a resolution to levy assessments to pay for the cost of nuisance abatements, such as grass and weed cutting, trash and debris removal, property maintenance, demolition of structures, and so on. This resolution will allow the city to charge back the cost of those abatements plus administrative fees onto the property taxes of the property owner. The city is seeking a reimbursement of approximately $7,849 from property owners.

There will also be a proclamation honoring Susan Bollinger, William Bollinger, and Kayla Miller during this meeting.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water Street.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com