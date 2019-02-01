Area briefs

Quilt making classes offered

TROY — You can learn the art of quilt making at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center this winter and spring. Instructor Catherine Elson presents a variety of projects in classes for teens and adults. In addition to being a practical skill, quilting promotes creativity and can be a great way to forge friendships. The first winter class begins on Monday, Feb. 4.

The Hayner Center is located at 301 West Main Street in beautiful Troy, Ohio.

Elson’s involvement with the art of quilt making began when a neighbor shared the gift of quilting with her over 27 years ago. Since that time, quilt making has become Elson’s passion. Her experience includes teaching quilt making for a local fabric retailer. She is the owner of The Wonky Stitch Studio, LLC in New Carlisle.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org.

For more information,call (937) 339-0457.

Veterans coffee upcoming

TROY — The next free Monthly Veterans Museum Coffee will be from 9-10 a.m. Feb. 6 on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W Main St., Troy.

The museum will feature the presentation “American Pride — Ohio’s Hospice Volunteers Serving Veterans” presented by Glen Costie. Costie will speak about Ohio’s Hospice, a nonprofit organization providing services to veterans in more than 30 counties in Ohio, including Hospice of Miami County. American Pride is a program to honor all veterans before they go Home.

Vets Visiting Vets will update participants on their mission to visit veterans in hospitals, assisted care centers and Hospice centers in our local area. The ’67 Quilters return with original, hand sewn quilts to present to our veterans. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

Library offers resource info

COVINGTON — The J. R. Clarke Library has a large number of digital resources and databases for patrons to utilize. Cherie Roeth will present information this topic at 1 or 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7.

If you have a laptop, bring it charged . If not, you will still gain some interesting information. Showcased will be the following two new subscription databases: A to Z the USA and A to Z the World. These two sessions are for middle school children through adults.

Staff also will highlight their genealogy website and databases.

For more information or to register, call Roeth at 473-2226.

Ag breakfast planned

TROY — Join OSU Extension staff who will host Ben Brown from Ohio State University’s Department of Agriculture Economics for breakfast 7:30 a.m. Feb. 8.

Brown will provide updates on the farm bill and agriculture marketing outlook. The event will take place at the Miami County Courthouse in the Extension Meeting Room on the ground floor. A light breakfast will be provided by Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance.

Make a reservation by calling 440-3945 or emailing bennett.709@osu.edu.

Valentine’s party set

PIQUA — A Valentine’s Day party will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua.

Call 778-5247 for more information.

Historical program offered

PIQUA — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society invites the public to its next program, “147th OVI: The 100 Day Men of the Civil War,” presented by Civil War historian Rex Maggert from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua.

Maggert will follow the men that served in the Ohio National Guard and how they were transformed into the 147th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. The program is free, open to the public with no reservations required.

For questions, contact Stephanie Winchester at 307-7142.