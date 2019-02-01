Troy man gets probation for assault

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man received probation for an amended assault charge stemming from a disturbance involving police outside the Submarine House this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

The Troy Police Department responded to the Submarine House, 14 N. Market St., Troy, on a report of a physical disturbance at approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 25. According to Troy Police Department reports, an off-duty employee reported getting shoved during an argument that began when the employee was telling a female customer that she could not leave the bar with her beer. Other witnesses stated that the disturbance was a verbal argument and that one of the suspects, Ronald J. Hughes, 30, of Troy, was asked to leave.

A woman and two men — later identified as Hughes, Andre D. McKinnon, 27, of Troy, and Chelsea L. Henry 27, of Troy — were seen jaywalking across Market Street when Troy officers arrived. Officers asked the subjects to stop and wait. The subjects continued walking and denied involvement in any incidents. The Troy officers then used force to stop the two male subjects.

McKinnon reportedly shoved one of the officers to the ground during the incident. Hughes also reportedly resisted arrest.

A medic from the Troy Fire Department responded to the incident and transported Hughes to the Miami Valley Medical Center, where he was reportedly belligerent. During a transport to the Miami County Jail after he was cleared medically, Hughes urinated in the back seat of a police cruiser, according to police reports.

McKinnon was sentenced to two years of probation, a $200 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from fourth-degree felony assault, and for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Additional charges of minor misdemeanor possession of drugs, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct against McKinnon were dismissed.

Hughes was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and minor misdemeanor disorderly intoxication in public in connection with this incident. Hughes posted surety bond on Jan. 25. A pre-trial conference for Hughes is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Henry was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident. She was released on her own recognizance. A pre-trial conference for Henry was scheduled for Feb. 21.

Multiple charges were dismissed against Terry L. McReynolds Jr., 36, of Piqua, in Miami County Municipal Court.

Charges dismissed against McReynolds included fourth-degree felony grand theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, first-degree misdemeanor driving under OVI suspension, third-degree felony failure to comply with a police officer, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, first-degree misdemeanor theft, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, and fifth-degree felony vandalism.

McReynolds was originally charged in connection eluding Miami County Sheriff’s deputies in late December in the area of Newberry Township.

McReynolds is still being held in the Miami County Jail, facing a charge of fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs in Miami County Common Pleas Court and charges of second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in municipal court.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Debra Barko, 67, of Troy, received 24 days in jail, a $25 fine, and six days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor no person shall possess dangerous drugs.

• Dustin Bennett, 38, address unknown, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Galen J. Cathcart, 34, of Sidney, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Jamie S. Deaton, 33, of Pleasant Hill, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor attempted obstructing justice, amended down from fifth-degree felony obstructing justice.

• Mallori L. Deeter, 18, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Kevin E. Dowty, 32, of Piqua, received a $100 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Spencer R. Goodrich, 26, of Troy, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, and fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Evan M. Grissom, 25, of Piqua, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Lindsey N. Jones, 25, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $100 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Deryan G.J. Maxon, 22, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Joshua C. Neumaier, 40, of West Milton, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for a first-degree misdemeanor wildlife violation.

• Kacey Marie Scarioni, 27, of Gettysburg, received a $75 fine and 10 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Nathan G. Street, 33, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $100 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Jackie W. Sweet, 26, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $25 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jetarr J. Washington, 32, of Piqua, received 28 days in jail, a $75 fine, and 62 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Melissa A. Wellbaum, 30, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail and a $50 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

Police used force after reported bar disturbance

