County man sentenced for sexual abuse of minors

DAYTON — Shawn Bradley, 37, of West Milton, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 25 years in prison for creating child pornography.

Benjamin C. Glassman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Steve Francis, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), announced the sentence handed down yesterday by U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose.

According to court documents, between 2015 and 2018, Bradley coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Bradley recorded himself in multiple videos sexually abusing a child under the age of 15. Bradley admitted that the videos were created on different dates during a span of nearly three years.

At least one video depicts the sexual abuse of a second minor. The first victim is also present in the video with the second victim.

Bradley pleaded guilty in September 2018 to producing child pornography.

“At sentencing the district judge called Bradley’s conduct depraved, and I agree,” Glassman said. “The sexual exploitation of children is among the most depraved conduct that we investigate and prosecute. We’ve seen that predators come in all shapes and sizes, and they can be in any community. Victims and witnesses should not be afraid to step forward to law enforcement when they experience or suspect wrongdoing. Thanks to law enforcement’s good work, this particular predator won’t come anywhere close to a child for the next quarter of a century.”

“While no amount of prison time can undo the devastating harm inflicted by the defendant, this significant sentencing assures that no additional children will be harmed by this defendant,” Francis said. “Working closely with our state, local and federal law enforcement partners, HSI will continue aggressively pursuing those who victimize the most vulnerable segment of our society, our children.”

Glassman commended the cooperative investigation by HSI, as well as Assistant United States Attorney SaMee Harden, who is representing the United States in this case.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_Bradley.jpg