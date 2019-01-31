Covington crews fight morning fire

COVINGTON — Fire crews from Covington Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning fire on Thursday on Brown Road.

Fire Chief Bart Weer of Covington Fire and Rescue received a call at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday about a structure fire with flames showing on the 7100 block of Brown Road. Weer said that flames were visible from the first floor of the home, lapping onto the second floor.

Crews made entry into the home to battle the fire. The open fire on the first floor was extinguished, but Weer said that they also worked to put out fires that were in the walls and the ceiling of the home due to additions made on the house. Weer added that putting the fire was also tough due to weather conditions outside.

There were two occupants in the home at the time of the fire. Weer said that one of the residents smelled the smoke and that there was also a bystander outside trying to alert the residents that their house was on fire. The residents were displaced after the fire and are staying with friends and family.

“There was significant damage to the house,” Weer said.

The cause is still under investigation, but they believe it is electrical in nature.

Fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com