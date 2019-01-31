Fine arts, crafts show set in Tipp

TIPP CITY — This year’s annual Tipp City Area Arts Council fine arts and crafts show — An Art Affair will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb 9.

Local artists and fine craft persons will host booths at the Tipp City Lutheran Church’s Community Room, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. There will be booths ranging from paintings to wood crafts to glass to fabric to metal to jewelry. Additional items include raffles, music by David Zelmon, and food for purchase prepared by the Sisters of the Skillet.

Featured artists include:

• Wood: Rick Brown, Bruce Crabill/Bigfoots Woodworks, Dave Fisher/Rhino Woodturning, Cheryl Gustafson, Barry Todd

• Fiber: Lucy Chapman/Rosy Toes Designs, Sally Snell

• Glass: Dennis Walker

• Jewelry: Anita Heras/Ear-Resistibles! by Anita, Karen Farrell Skirha, Nicole Swani/Singapore Seahorse Coin Jewelry

• Photography: James Tall/Tall James Photography, Maruy Wyckoff

• Painting: Michael Glass/ Art by Michael Glass, Logan Rogers/Logan Rogers Art, George Stum, Maria Trainer, Joletta Vlasic, Steve Wohler, Sondra Woodworth

• Other: Heather Bryslan (cement), Timothy Martin (metal), Shelley Thompson/@Designs by Shelley/Repurposed Book Treasures (using ordinary items in unusual ways)

Admission is free and the venue is handicapped-accessible with parking behind the church on Walnut St.