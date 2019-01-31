Former NFL linebacker to donate $8,000 to foundation

KETTERING — Former NFL linebacker Christ Draft will present a check for nearly $8,000 to the Kettering Medical Center Foundation on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Kettering Cancer Center, 3700 Southern Blvd., across from Kettering Medical Center.

The donation, to benefit Kettering Cancer Care services, is due to a Piqua couple’s outstanding fundraising efforts for the Team Draft Super Bowl Challenge.

Team Draft’s fifth annual Lung Cancer Survivors Super Bowl Challenge kicked off on Nov. 1. This unique fundraising challenge gives lung cancer survivors the opportunity to raise funds for public awareness and cutting-edge research that is giving new hope to those battling

Team Draft is an initiative of the Chris Draft Family Foundation created by Chris Draft and his late wife Keasha during Keasha’s year-long struggle with stage IV lung cancer. Team Draft is dedicated to raising lung cancer awareness and increasing badly needed research funding by shattering the misconception that lung cancer is a “smoker’s disease.”

Piqua resident Jeff Meckstroth, a firefighter and non-smoker, was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in 2015. Due to the rarity of his cancer, Meckstroth was eligible for targeted therapies and is receiving treatment at Boston Massachusetts General Cancer Center and at the Kettering Cancer Center.

In this year’s Lung Cancer Survivors Super Bowl Challenge, Jeff and his wife Rhoda set a goal to raise $5,000. They surpassed that goal and are now trying to raise $10,000 before Feb. 3. If their campaign meets their goal, 80 percent of the donated funds will be awarded to their designated charity, Kettering Cancer Care. To donate, visit crowdrise.com and search Jeff & Rhonda Meckstroth.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, Jeff and Rhonda placed third in fundraising and were awarded a trip to the 2019 Pro Bowl in Orlando.

Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of eight hospitals, 11 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. The network’s hospitals are Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, and Kettering Behavioral Medicine. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. Kettering and Sycamore are recognized as IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals.

For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.