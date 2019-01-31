‘A Star is Born’ double feature tonight

TROY — On Friday, Feb. 1 the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present “A Star is Born” double feature at the center, 301 W. Main St.

Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, and popcorn and soft drinks.

All films are free and open to the public.

The original 1937 version of “A Star is Born” will begin at 6:30 p.m. The film stars Janet Gaynor as rising Hollywood starlet, Esther Blodgett. Fredric March plays legendary actor Norman Maine, whose influence helps Esther to stardom. The two fall in love and wed. In the meantime, however, Maine’s career declines as he slides into the depths of alcoholism. This Academy Award winning film has inspired three musical remakes in 1954, 1976 and 2018.

Friday Night Movies at the Hayner will continue with a showing of the 1976 version of “A Star is Born” at 8:45 p.m. The fire of Barbara Streisand (Esther Hoffman), magnetism of Kris Kristofferson (John Norman Howard) and reckless world of big-time rock ‘n’ roll bring a new passion and timelessness to one of the screen’s classic love stories. Barbara Streisand (music) and Paul Williams (lyrics) wrote Evergreen, which won an Oscar for Best Music.

“A Star is Born” (1976) is Rated R. Both films contain mature content and children under the age of 18 will not be admitted.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.