Posted on by

One injured in Nashville Rd. crash

,

By Mike Ullery

Troy Fire Department, medics, and police work the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nashville Road and Huntington Drive on Wednesday evening. One victime was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Troy Fire Department, medics, and police work the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nashville Road and Huntington Drive on Wednesday evening. One victime was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.


TROY — One person was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center following a crash at the intersection of Nashville Road and Huntington Drive on Wednesday evening.

Troy emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection shortly after 8 p.m. on a report of a multiple vehicle crash.

Troy police arrived to find two vehicles with heavy damage. One was still on the highway and the other had gone through a yard and a fence before coming to rest in another yard, next door.

The female driver of one of the vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Troy medics.

The crash in under investigation by the Troy Police Department.

Troy Fire Department, medics, and police work the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nashville Road and Huntington Drive on Wednesday evening. One victime was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_013019mju_crash_nashville.jpgTroy Fire Department, medics, and police work the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nashville Road and Huntington Drive on Wednesday evening. One victime was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_MU2_6689.jpg

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_MU2_6699.jpg

By Mike Ullery