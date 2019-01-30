One injured in Nashville Rd. crash

TROY — One person was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center following a crash at the intersection of Nashville Road and Huntington Drive on Wednesday evening.
Troy emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection shortly after 8 p.m. on a report of a multiple vehicle crash.
Troy police arrived to find two vehicles with heavy damage. One was still on the highway and the other had gone through a yard and a fence before coming to rest in another yard, next door.
The female driver of one of the vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Troy medics.
The crash in under investigation by the Troy Police Department.