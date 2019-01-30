Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: A purse was reported stolen between 1-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 inside Taco Bell on Covington Avenue.

A theft was reported at 11 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Walmart.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 25 on the 800 block of East Ash Street. The at-fault driver was cited.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3 a.m. on Jan. 27 in the area of Maplewood Drive and Park Avenue. Two males were transported to UVMC by the Piqua Fire Department. Kobe R. Scott, 20, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

SEX OFFENSE: An officer responded to the report of a sexual assault at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 on the 200 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. This investigation is pending.

A male subject reported locating sexually oriented materials on the cell phone of a child in his custody at 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 25. This investigation is pending. The location of the incident was redacted.

An officer responded to the report of a sex offense involving two juveniles at 1:25 a.m. on Jan. 27. This investigation is pending. The location was redacted.

MENACING: There was a report of issues between students at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Piqua High School. Student who was supposedly threatened and her parents just wanted the issue to stop. The suspect was advised.

A complainant called to report a suspicious male subject on her property attempting to get in her door at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 25 on the 700 block of Vine Street. The male subject was located and found to be an ex-boyfriend. He had a warrant, was arrested, and transported to the jail. Corey R. Kinsella, 33, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing in connection with this incident.

An officer responded to the report of a male subject who threatened a bartender at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at FM Station on South Street. The male subject was later located at a different bar. Michael A. Minker, 42, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence, third-degree felony trafficking in drugs, first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing, first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

TRAFFIC STOP: A male subject was seen making an illegal u-turn while driving on the wrong side of the roadway at approximately 1 a.m. on Jan. 26 on the 1600 block of South Main Street. He was stopped and arrested for OVI. He released to a sober friend. Scott J. Steffes, 57, of Centerville, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: A fight was observed at Lucky’s bar on Main Street at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 26. One male subject was arrested. Michael A. Leger, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a male subject who got into a fight with three other subjects at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 26 on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. Christian N. Sekas, 21, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

An anonymous caller reported a disturbance at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 26 on the 400 block of Adams Street. Police found three subjects involved in a verbal altercation. One female subject was charged with criminal damage and arrested on an outstanding warrant. Ashlee D. Knisley, 33, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was charged with trespassing at 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 26 at the Post Office on Wayne Street. Noah S. Mills, 51, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a vehicle crashing into a fire hydrant and a street sign before fleeing the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 26 on the 800 block of South Street. An officer checked the area, but the vehicle was not located. A witness described the suspect driver as a short, petite female with long hair that the witness observed when the driver exited the vehicle to check the damage. The vehicle was described as a small white sports car with heavy front end damage. The water department was notified of the hydrant being down, and the street department was notified of the street signs.

BURGLARY: There was a report of garage being broken into and property being stolen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 26 on the 300 block of South Downing Street.

Subjects reportedly broke into a residence while the resident was out of town on the 400 block of Adams Street. It was reported on Jan. 27. Amanda Y. Chavis, 33, of Piqua, and Deandre L. Clay, 39, of Piqua, were charged with second-degree felony burglary in connection with this incident.

RECKLESS OPERATION: A complainant called to report a possible intoxicated male in the drive thru at Rally’s on College Street at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 27. The vehicle was located with the male subject still inside. He was arrested for felony OVI and incarcerated. Michael S. McCarty, 41, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony OVI and first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension in connection with this incident.