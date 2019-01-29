Commissioners OK annexation for Meijer project

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved an annexation that will allow for future expansion at the Meijer distribution center, as well as several purchases.

The board approved the annexation of 160.3 acres in Monroe Township to Tipp City. The petition was filed by the city on behalf of Meijer, which intends to use the property to expand its distribution center in the future. The property is located southwest of the Meijer Distribution Center.

According to Matt Spring, city planner for Tipp City, the Meijer expansion project is in the early planning stages.

“We are very excited about it,” he said.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of three light transit vehicles at a cost of $205,758, or $68,586 each.

Transit Manager Sarah Baker said the cost includes several customized items, including child seats, rear windows, flooring, and graphic design on the side of the buses.

In other business, the commissioners approved the purchase of two Stalker dual radar units for the Sheriff’s Office. The total cost is not to exceed $2,790. The units will be used in patrol vehicles.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.