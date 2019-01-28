New commissioner ready to ‘learn the ropes’

MIAMI COUNTY — The county’s new commissioner, Ted Mercer, will join the board this week and said that he is “excited and ready to hit the ground running.”

Mercer, who was appointed to the seat by a majority vote of the Miami County Republican Central Committee last week, said the office was one he’d aspired to for years.

“It’s something that I always wanted to do, the time happened to be right,” he said.

Mercer, a Troy resident and former city councilman, was one of 12 Republican applicants interviewed for the vacant seat. He will serve on the board through 2020; after that, the seat will be on the ballot for the remaining two years in the term.

Mercer will attend all of the commissioners’ meetings this week and he will be sworn in on Thursday afternoon.

The new commissioner said he has no set agenda for office other than learning the ropes. He added that the county is already great and he wants to help keep it that way, though he noted that the county does have some serious concerns.

“Our buildings and facilities have many needs. I’m truly wanting to keep an eye on economic development, make sure we’re heading down the right path,” he said. “Most importantly, I want to make sure that we’re working with all our municipalities, the villages and townships — that we all work together and make the county even greater.”

He added that he hopes his previous experiences in local government and business ownership will benefit the county. Mercer is the owner and president of the Mercer Group, an athletic field contractor based in Troy. He served 12 years on Troy City Council, from 1996 to 2007, as well as on several city committees.

“Let’s face it, the county’s a business,” he said. “I know what it’s like to make a payroll, I know how to keep things in the black.”

The commission seat was previously held by John “Bud” O’Brien, who ran for state representative last year, but was not elected.

Former state senator Bill Beagle ran unopposed for the commissioner seat, though he did not take office. Instead, he accepted a senior staff position in the office of State Treasurer Robert Sprague.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_mercer-1.jpg

Mercer to be sworn in Thursday

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.