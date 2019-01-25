Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

RECEIVING: An officer spoke with a subject regarding a license plate registration that did not match the vehicle at 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 21 on the 700 block of South Wayne Street. The license plate was later determined to be stolen. Alex P. Penny, 30, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property in connection with this incident. Camilee G. Coppock, 27, of Piqua, was located and arrested at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 on the 600 block of First Street in connection with this stolen license plate. Coppock was charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

FLEEING FROM POLICE: An officer tried to stop a vehicle for traffic violations at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the area of Fisk Street and Clark Avenue. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and ran several stop signs to elude the officer. The officer discontinued the pursuit, and the subject was last seen driving northbound on McKinley. Charges will be filed, and warrants will be requested on the driver. Paul J. Treon, 24, address unknown, was charged with third-degree felony failure to comply/fleeing/eluding in connection with this incident.

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: An officer assisted the Fire Department with traffic control at a residential fire at 7:40 a.m. on Jan. 23 on the 200 block of Steele Avenue.

There was a report of a report of an outlet fire at a residence at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Jan. 23 on the 200 block of Cedarbrook Drive. An officer assisted with traffic control.

The Fire Department responded to a residence for a CO alarm at 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 23 on the 1700 block of South Main Street. Police response was not necessary.

The Fire Department was dispatched regarding a CO alarm going off at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on the 1100 block of Fountain Boulevard. No police assistance was requested.

MENACING: There was a report of threats made toward another student over social media at 8:55 a.m. on Jan. 23 the Piqua High School. A male juvenile was charged with first-degree misdemeanor menacing by stalking and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Police responded to a call about a juvenile male subject stating a car drove by him and pointed a gun at him at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 24 on the 900 block of Candlewood Boulevard. No known suspect information was available.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a male subject trespassing in a vacant residence at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23 on the 800 block of South Street. The male subject was gone upon officer arrival. Contact was made with the property owner, and he advised he would get the residence secured.

THEFT: A complainant advised a customer stole about four sweatshirts and took off running with them out of Dunhams at 3 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject not paying for his gas and driving off at 4 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Marathon gas station on Water Street. The male subject was located, and the store advised they did not want charges. The subject paid the bill.

Cash was reported stolen overnight between Jan. 23-24 from an unlocked car on the 300 block of Franklin Street.

WARRANT: Ty A. Hess, Sr., 58, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for two counts of fifth-degree felony drug possession and one count of first-degree misdemeanor drug possession at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 23 on the 900 block of Garbry Road.

Tanzaneia M. Jones, 35, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft at 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 24 at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller saw a male subject looking into the windows at 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 23 on the 200 block of Miami Street. It is unknown who the male was, and he ran away after the caller spotted him.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer was dispatched in reference to a disorderly subject at a cold shelter at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 24 at the Bethany Center on South Street. He was trespassed from the building.

There was a report of a man and woman verbally arguing outside at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 24 on the 500 block of South Main Street. Both subjects were located, and both were warned for disorderly conduct.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic accident reported at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 on the 100 block of Clark Avenue.

COUNTERFEIT MONEY: A subject found a counterfeit bill in the parking lot of Kroger at noon on Jan. 24. The bill was placed into evidence.

BURGLARY: Items were taken from a residence over the last two weeks on the 700 block of Gordon Street. It was reported on Jan. 24.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report made of a male subject who may have given a child a drug at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon further investigation, the child was found to have a broken femur. This investigation is pending. The location was redacted.

Police and a squad responded to a child abuse complaint at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. The location and additional information was redacted.