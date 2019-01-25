Piqua man sentenced for stealing electricity

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was sentenced to jail time for multiple charges this week in Miami County Municipal Court, including stealing electricity from the city of Piqua over the summer and an assault that took place in August.

Newell F. Williams Jr., 34, of Piqua, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

Williams was originally charged after the city of Piqua reported that a meter was broken and electricity was stolen on the 600 block of West North Street in Piqua on July 2, at 10:20 a.m., according to Piqua Police Department reports. Williams was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident. The criminal damaging charged was dropped in connection with this incident.

Williams also received 180 days of jail time for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property. He was originally charged at Kroger on July 26, at 10 p.m. in connection with an unauthorized Western Union transaction.

Williams also received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor assault. Williams was charged in connection with a report of a male subject chasing a victim with a brick on Aug. 7, on the 600 block of West North Street in Piqua. An additional charge of aggravated menacing was dismissed.

Williams’ sentences will run consecutively.

Felonious assault charge amended down

A Troy man received a lesser charge and jail time after being arrested in connection with a multiple subjects fighting on Oct. 23, on the 1500 block of Windridge Place in Troy.

Jason M. Hanselman, 29, of Troy, received 30 days in jail and a $100 fine for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from second-degree felonious assault, in municipal court this week.

Hanselman admitted to striking one of the subjects involved in the fight with an aluminum baseball bat after Timothy L. Roth, 35, of Piqua, threatened to retrieve a handgun and shoot him, according to Troy Police Department reports.

Roth was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing and was previously sentenced in December to two years probation for the incident.

Hanselman was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor abuse of harmful intoxicants after numerous CO2 canisters associated with “huffing” were found at the scene of this incident. Hanselman was sentenced to 180 days in jail for that charge, which will run consecutively with his other jail time.

Charge dismissed

A charge of first-degree aggravated burglary against Justin P. Cydrus, 32, of Piqua, was dismissed in Miami County Municipal Court. Cydrus was originally charged on Nov. 24. According to previous Piqua police reports, Cydrus was accused of forcing entry into a residence on the 300 block of South Roosevelt in Piqua on Saturday and striking another occupant in the home.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Bobby R. Anderson, 29, of West Milton, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Clayton P. Franklin, 31, of Urbana, received 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Casey C. Gibson, 36, of Troy, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Amy D. Grillot, 41, of Ludlow Falls, received 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shaney J. Kelly, 26, of Trotwood, received a $25 fine for second-degree misdemeanor attempted possession of drugs.

• Tiffany M. Kittle, 29, of Troy, received a $150 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor passing a bad check.

• Henry A. Lucas Jr., 54, of Troy, received 30 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor violating a protection order.

• Cody S. Magato, 29, of Tipp City, received seven days in jail, one year of probation, a $100 fine for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Jerry McCoy, 55, of Piqua, received a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor prohibitions, amended down from fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Patrick A. Miller, 43, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $250 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Emerson S. Reed, 19, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Demetrique Stewart, 31, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Nicholas J. Vogann, 23, of Piqua, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault; third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief; and misdemeanor discharging firearms.

Conviction includes multiple other charges

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

