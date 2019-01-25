Nominate your rock star for scholarship

MIAMI COUNTY — Do you know a high school senior who is an everyday rock star?

The Life is A Journey — Don’t Stop Believing Scholarship Fund of the Tipp City Foundation is accepting nominations of graduating students who attend high school in Greene, Miami and/or Montgomery counties who and are planning to continue their education at any college, university, trade or technical school. The scholarship is to celebrate the life of Belinda Prewitt and her awesome strength in her fight against cancer. Belinda Prewitt who was an advocate in helping “What A Girl Wants” Events for a Cure that raises money for Breast Cancer Care and Research.

This scholarship was created for those everyday rock stars, and will be awarded to a student that has gone above and beyond to assist their family during a time when a family member has suffered a medical crisis. Giving up the care free life of youth to become a care giver is an amazing and heartfelt gift of unconditional love. Rock Star applicants must be nominated by a family member, mentor or close friend. What a Girl Wants believes that the process of healing involves family & friends coming together to create a support system. Young people often become key members of that support system, sometimes having to face very grownup realities and decisions. When they do, these young people become a solid “rock” in their families. And so, we call them our rock star.

The scholarship will be awarded in the amount of $1,000. To nominate a student for this award, visit The Troy Foundation’s website at thetroyfoundation.org and complete the nomination instructions found under the “Scholarship” tab and the Scholarships Available under Life is a Journey tab. Nominations need to be received by March 20, 2019, and can be mailed to: The Life is A Journey — Don’t Stop Believing Scholarship Fund, care of The Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, OH 45373.

For more information, contact Lisa Reynolds at 339-8935 or email to lreynolds@thetroyfoundation.org.