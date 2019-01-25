Area briefs

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for December:

Bridge Winners:

Group 1:

First — Marsha Simpson and Penny Dye

Second — Laury Braby and Suzanne Scranton

Third — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Group 2:

First — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Second — Chuck and Liz Curtis

Third — Terry and Louretta Gaston

Group 3:

First — Kathy Luring and Alice Schlemmer

Second — Joyce Fraas and Ruth Jenkins

Group 4:

First — Beth Earhart

Second — Judy Logan

Third — Kathy Jent

Group 8:

First — Beth Earhart

Second — Patty Penny

Third — Nancy Nims

Group 9:

First — Janet Wise and Lynne Fobian

Second — Fred and Cathy Brown

Group 10:

First — Sandra Haack

Second — Cindy Wingert

Third — Kathy Jent.

Info session upcoming

TROY — Greater Dayton Move to Amend will host an information session from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy.

Greater Dayton Move to Amend is one of eight Ohio affiliates associated with a coalition of organizations and individuals working to pass an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to make clear that inalienable rights belong to human beings only, and that money is not a form of protected free speech under the First Amendment and can be regulated in political campaigns. Learn more about the movement’s history, goals and strategies from a local volunteer. And find out how you can get involved, from sharing information with friends to lobbying elected representatives and everything in between. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact dayton-oh@movetoamend.org.

Hosta college offered

PIQUA — The 26th annual Great Lakes Region Hosta College, a garden symposium, will be offered March 15-16 at Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua.

Friday will include an auction, raffle, vendors and bookstore. The event is open to the public until 6 p.m.

On Saturday, registered participants will receive breakfast, classes, lunch, door prizes, a souvenir hosta, and more. A banquet will be offered in the evening with an guest speaker optional. More than 60 gardening classes will be offered and each participant may pick five classes to attend.

New this year is Hosta College for Kids, ages 10-15, and pre-registration is required.

Great Lakes Region Hosta Society members prices are $42 and $55 for non-members. Registration closes at midnight Feb. 23.

For more information or to register, visit www.ihostaogio.org/glhc.