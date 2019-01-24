Mercer appointed to county commission

MIAMI COUNTY — Former Troy city councilman Ted Mercer has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Board of Miami County Commissioners.

Mercer, the owner of the Mercer Group, was chosen by the Miami County Republican Central Committee Thursday evening after two rounds of voting. The committee interviewed 12 Republican applicants in closed executive session before conducting voting by paper ballot.

“I’m very humbled,” Mercer told the committee. “I’m very honored and privileged to serve Miami County.”

Mercer will serve on the board through 2020, after that the seat will be on the ballot for the remaining two years in the term.

“I’m not sure when I’ll be sworn in, but I’m ready to go to work tomorrow,” he said. Mercer has attended several recent Miami County Commissioners meetings.

Miami County native Mercer served on the Troy City Council for 12 years. In his application for the commission position, he listed economic development, security at county facilities, reductions in state funding, and infrastructure as his focuses and concerns for the county.

Mercer received 30 of 59 votes in the final round of voting. Retired WHIO-TV reporter Steve Baker received 19 votes, and former County Commissioner Wade Westfall received four. Joe Gibson and Jim Utrecht each received three votes.

The other applicants included Mark Williams, David Wagner, Tina Roberts, Brad Vath, Gary Koenig, Lisa Bricker and Joe Wilson. Miami County Board of Elections member Ryan King withdrew his application from consideration on Wednesday.

Central Committee member Richard Adams thanked all of the applicants for the seat and said, “You all did very well.”

The commission seat was left vacant by former State Sen. Bill Beagle, who accepted a senior staff position in the office of State Treasurer Robert Sprague. Beagle ran unopposed for the seat, which was previously held by John “Bud” O’Brien.

O’Brien ran for state representative and was defeated in the Republican Primary by Darke County’s Jenna Powell, who was elected last November.

Jack Evans and Greg Simmons, both Republicans, currently serve on the board.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

