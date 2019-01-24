Catholic Schools Week approaching

MIAMI COUNTY — Next week, two local Catholic schools will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week between Jan. 27-Feb. 2 with open houses, special events with parents, and other student-oriented activities.

“To kick it off on Sunday, we have our open houses,” said Brad Zimmerman, principal of Piqua Catholic School.

Piqua Catholic School, located at 503 W. North St. in Piqua, will hold an open house and student art show Sunday from 1-3 p.m. The public is invited to tour the school, see student artwork on display, and speak to teachers and school representatives about Piqua Catholic School.

Piqua Catholic’s Center for Early Learning, located at 218 S. Downing St. in Piqua, will also have an open house on Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

On Monday, Piqua Catholic will be celebrating the community by making and delivering thank you cards to local police officers and firefighters.

On Tuesday, the school will be welcoming back the Chris Cakes Pancake Show for their students, which will feature a Guinness Books record pancake-flipper joining students for lunch. Sixth grade students will be visiting Lehman Catholic High School in Sidney for a tour.

On Wednesday, Piqua Catholic School will be celebrating the U.S. by holding a special flag-raising and prayer service in honor of veterans and those who serve the country. Their student council will represent the school at the Dayton Area Catholic Schools Mass.

On Thursday, they will be celebrating vocations with Damascus Day. The school will be welcoming missionaries from the Damascus Catholic Mission Campus to lead the school in group faith activities and a pep rally with other northern area Catholic schools at the Caserta Center, located at 218 S. Downing St. in Piqua.

The community is invited to the Damascus Family Night, which will be led by Catholic missionaries from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, located at 310 S. Downing St.

On Friday, Piqua Catholic School will be hosting talent shows at the Caserta Center. The public is invited to the talent show at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate the closing of Catholic Schools Week.

Piqua Catholic School has approximately 121 students and 54 enrolled in the Center for Early Learning.

St. Boniface and St. Mary Catholic Churches joined their K-12 parish schools in 1930 to form Piqua Catholic High School. After several Catholic high schools formed Lehman Catholic High School in Sidney in 1971,the two parish grade schools continued to operate, independently of one another, until 1987, when they combined once again to form Piqua Catholic Elementary School, according to the Piqua Catholic School website. During the 2013-14 school year, all kindergarten through eighth grade Piqua Catholic students are under one roof at the North Street Campus.

Zimmerman said that they are also currently working on a new strategic plan for the school, following a mission “to be an example of the beauty of God’s love to those who surround and to those who have not come to know that love.”

For more information about Piqua Catholic School, visit piquacatholic.org or call (937) 773-1564.

St. Patrick Catholic School

St. Patrick Catholic School also has a series of activities planned to celebrate Catholic Schools Week.

Located at 420 E. Water St. in Troy, St. Patrick will also be holding an open house on Sunday from 12:30-2 p.m. The community is invited to come and tour the school. Materials from various extracurricular activities will be set out, and teachers will all be there to meet and answer questions.

On Monday, St. Patrick will host “Muffins with Mom” in the morning. Musical interludes will be played over the speaker throughout the day, and students will also be dressing up as an older version of themselves. Students and their families will be invited to a skating party at 36 Skate Club in Piqua in the evening.

Tuesday is Student Appreciation Day, and they will be holding “Donuts with Dad” in the morning. The school will also be having a “crazy hat, crazy hair day” on Tuesday, with sixth graders going to Lehman Catholic High School in Sidney for a tour.

On Wednesday, students will be dressing up in rainbow colors for “Rainbow Color Day.” Students in kindergarten through second grade will be going to the Victoria Theater to see “Rainbow Fish.”

Spirit Day will be held on Thursday, when students will wear as much St. Patrick gear as they can. Fifth through eighth grades will go to Piqua Catholic to participate in the Damascus Day pep rally with other Catholic students.

Friday will be Teacher Appreciation day, and students will be going to Mass dressed in their Sunday best. Teachers will be honored at a special school-wide luncheon, and the annual student vs. staff volleyball game will be held at 2 p.m.

St. Patrick Catholic School has been a part of the community since 1888, according to their website. St. Patrick includes a campus with a main school building, St. Patrick Parish Church, and a new Parish Center constructed in 1995. The addition of the Parish Center provides an environment for sports and physical education classes, performing arts, preschool programs, and more.

For more information about St. Patrick Catholic School, visit st.pattroyschool.org or call 339-3705.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Cody Willoughby contributed to this story. Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

